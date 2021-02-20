IFG Advisory LLC Sells 856 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,558,000 after acquiring an additional 92,299 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 38,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.06. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $112.64.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,642. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

