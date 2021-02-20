IFG Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after buying an additional 69,663 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after buying an additional 84,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $254.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.42. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

