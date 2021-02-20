Ijoma Maluza Sells 18,807 Shares of Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) (LON:PRSM) Stock

Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) (LON:PRSM) insider Ijoma Maluza sold 18,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,609 ($21.02), for a total transaction of £302,604.63 ($395,354.89).

Shares of PRSM opened at GBX 1,581 ($20.66) on Friday. Blue Prism Group plc has a one year low of GBX 795 ($10.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,671.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,508.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PRSM shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) Company Profile

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process discovery tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.