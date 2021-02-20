Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,083 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $43,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 266,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $201.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.31. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

