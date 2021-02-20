Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$38.00 at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ATB Capital reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$29.50 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.55.

TSE:IMO opened at C$26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$19.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$32.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.99.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 1.9899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.78%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

