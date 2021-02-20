IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in LGI Homes by 85.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Third Security LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $231,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.86.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $119.00 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $132.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.23. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

