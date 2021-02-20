IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,916,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,875,000 after buying an additional 98,138 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 253,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $342,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $295,813.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,034,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,079 shares of company stock worth $1,517,769 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

MYRG opened at $58.35 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

