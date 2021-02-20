IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Argus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

