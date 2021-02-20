IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $472,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,444,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,211,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 452,481 shares of company stock valued at $64,296,201. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $174.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of -107.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $189.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Argus upped their price objective on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.11.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

