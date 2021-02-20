IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,294,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,232,000 after acquiring an additional 160,393 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,422,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,269,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,831,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,457,000 after acquiring an additional 86,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

HYD stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $41.36 and a 1 year high of $66.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.