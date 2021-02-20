InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFRX. SVB Leerink raised shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lifesci Capital reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $148.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 173,361 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 184.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $9,609,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

