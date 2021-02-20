Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.59

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.59 and traded as high as $11.87. Innoviva shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 553,926 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,867,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,070,714.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 105,381 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 82,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,335 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

