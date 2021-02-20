Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Get Inovalon alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INOV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

INOV stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inovalon by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 905,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 562,965 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at $8,358,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at $9,702,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.