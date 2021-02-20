Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) fell 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.77. 289,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,943,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Inpixon in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 4th quarter worth $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

