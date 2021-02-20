Insider Buying: CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00.

Shares of CVS opened at $70.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1,236.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 100,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 92,830 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 19.2% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.