Insider Buying: Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) CFO Acquires $15,000.00 in Stock

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) CFO Mark Patrick Guerin purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,213. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Patrick Guerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Mark Patrick Guerin purchased 4,614 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,199.64.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Mark Patrick Guerin acquired 16,755 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $4,356.30.

ONTX opened at $1.64 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $337.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Noble Financial raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Onconova Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 320,429 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

