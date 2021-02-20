Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 1,019 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AMZN stock opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,239.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,204.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

