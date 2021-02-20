Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells 45,013 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $2,351,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $2,958,701.73.

On Thursday, February 11th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,847,742.40.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 300 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $51.49 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HMI Capital LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,781,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,393,000 after acquiring an additional 189,142 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,041,000 after acquiring an additional 754,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ares Management by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 354,435 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,280,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

