Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,961.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Kenneth Duda sold 11,310 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $3,395,035.80.

On Monday, January 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total value of $3,027,500.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,762,000.00.

NYSE ANET opened at $310.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.63. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.90.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.