Insider Selling: Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) President Sells 1,279 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,370.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 464,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,936,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ATLC stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $32.38. 66,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,012. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

