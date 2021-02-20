Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells 4,640 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,640 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $192,792.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,755.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLFS. KeyCorp began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.