Insider Selling: ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) CEO Sells 336,843 Shares of Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.47 million, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 804,194 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $3,665,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $3,317,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

