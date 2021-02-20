Insider Selling: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sells 149,625 Shares of Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $15,031,327.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $115,944,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Sarah Bany sold 39,600 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $4,036,824.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $7,702,809.48.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Sarah Bany sold 17,466 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,443,040.92.

On Monday, November 23rd, Sarah Bany sold 58,823 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $5,007,601.99.

On Friday, November 20th, Sarah Bany sold 48,780 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $4,050,691.20.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $103.39 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,605,000 after purchasing an additional 201,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,919,000 after purchasing an additional 72,810 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 112,428 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,569,000 after acquiring an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 179,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

