Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells 58,297 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE GDDY opened at $84.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.66. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.