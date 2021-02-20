Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider Sells 5,091 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $113.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

