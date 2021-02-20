Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Sells 82,743 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $1,567,979.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jorge Celaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $45,000.55.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $19.16 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $669.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

