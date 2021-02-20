Insider Selling: South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) EVP Sells 5,120 Shares of Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $82.35.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,023,000 after purchasing an additional 325,688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,305,000 after acquiring an additional 77,502 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,735,000 after acquiring an additional 90,996 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

