Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $33,747.45 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $17.13.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

