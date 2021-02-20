Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

ITGR opened at $84.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.42. Integer has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.