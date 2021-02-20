Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%.

Shares of IART stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 101.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $71.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

