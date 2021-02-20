Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICPT shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of ICPT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. 445,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,111. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $98.03. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,509,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 700,492 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 280,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 192,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

