Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IFS shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE IFS opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 33.42. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $42.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

