Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). Intersect ENT posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

XENT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Intersect ENT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Intersect ENT by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $797.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $28.70.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

