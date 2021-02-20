Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Intuit worth $61,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 60.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.86.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $411.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

