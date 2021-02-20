Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 80,016 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,894% compared to the typical volume of 1,144 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXC opened at $77.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $78.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the third quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

