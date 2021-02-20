Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Acquired by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 184.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

XLG stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,702. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $168.40 and a 52-week high of $300.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

