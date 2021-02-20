Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 11,732 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 670% compared to the average volume of 1,523 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 210,706 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 5,076.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 1,479.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $353.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wix.com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of -136.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Analysts expect that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.53.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

