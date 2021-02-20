Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 153,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,597,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,153,000 after buying an additional 646,585 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 837,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,887,000 after buying an additional 53,605 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 165,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 61,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,060,000.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

