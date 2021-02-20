iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.14 and last traded at $36.94. Approximately 5,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 22,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC owned about 1.25% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

