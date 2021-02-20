IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $188.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $199.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

