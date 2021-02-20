iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $253.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $255.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.72.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

