iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.91. 5,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 10,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

