iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,108 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $16.98 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

