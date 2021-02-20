iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 427,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,632 shares in the last quarter.

SMMV opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $31.04.

