iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $105.53 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

