iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Cut by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,987 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $46,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,549. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $134.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.58.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.