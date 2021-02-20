iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after buying an additional 91,783 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $95.65 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

