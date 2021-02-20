iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:XIU)

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.194 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

TSE XIU opened at C$27.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.57. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$17.23 and a 1-year high of C$27.92.

Get iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF alerts:

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.