iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Raised by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 83,001 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned about 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $30,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,406 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

