iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.91 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

